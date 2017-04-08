READY. SET. DO THE MOST GOOD!

Join us SATURDAY APRIL 8, 2017 at 8:00 AM for The Most Good 5K benefiting The Salvation Army!
The Most Good 5K will start and finish at Klyde Warren Park in the heart of downtown Dallas, where there will be a mix of pre- and post-race food, music and entertainment!
Unique Uptown Course
Food Trucks
Live DJ
All registrants will receive an event t-shirt and entry into the post-race celebration at Klyde Warren Park!
“Do the Most Good” and maximize your impact by creating a fundraising team of co-workers, friends, and family members! Check out the Race Info page for team fundraising opportunities and suggestions!
Doing the most good is best with a team! Check out the Runner Info page for more team fundraising opportunities and suggestions!
The Salvation Army is one of the largest and oldest providers of social services in the country and has been serving the needs of North Texas for over 125 years. When we see a human need, we fill it. Last year we helped over 100,000 people in need with meals, shelter, rehabilitation, and youth programs. To learn more, visit salvationarmydfw.org.
The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
214.637.8100
mostgood5k@uss.salvationarmy.org
8787 N Stemmons Fwy - Ste 800
Dallas, TX 75247
